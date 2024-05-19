Tragedy: Glider pilot crashes in the Karawanken mountains

Recovery had to be aborted

"The 56-year-old pilot was killed in the crash," confirmed the police. "According to the current state of the investigation, the man flew from Klagenfurt Airport over the Karawanken mountains into Slovenian airspace and crashed on his return flight on Austrian territory on the north side of the Weinasch mountain for unknown reasons." Recovery and investigation were called off for the time being on Saturday evening. "It was simply no longer possible to continue due to the onset of darkness and strong downdrafts," explains Christian Arnusch, head of the Ferlach mountain rescue team.