Marco Grüll: “I owed it to Rapid and myself”
Rapid loses the most valuable player in the league in Marco Grüll. On Sunday, 7pm, against Hartberg - after his 132nd and last competitive match for Rapid, it will be an emotional farewell.
"Now it's all about anticipation, but after the game it will be difficult for me. The whole club, the people here are simply extremely close to my heart."
Marco Grüll suspects that he will be struggling with emotions on Sunday at 7pm after his 132nd and last competitive match for Rapid. After three seasons, the winger (46 goals so far) is moving on to the Weser. Free of charge. Actually a loss of millions. And yet no one at Green-White is complaining, everyone begrudges him the overdue move to Werder Bremen.
Because the 25-year-old has already had several lucrative offers, but Rapid never let him go - and he continued to deliver without sulking (or even going on strike): "That was important to me, I owed Rapid and myself. It's no good to anyone if I only play for fun." That shows character. His record without a title is somewhat melancholy: "My goals were higher." The two cup finals he lost are particularly painful. His highlights: "We made it through the winter internationally and the play-off against Florence."
Foreign countries are calling
Now foreign countries are calling, Werder Bremen: "The club is also familiar, but everything is getting bigger again, the league is also a lot stronger," he chose his words carefully. Although everyone knows that Rapid and Werder are of course worlds apart. Comparable to his move from Ried in 2021. "I will step on the gas, I will fight for my shirt."
Rapids coach Klauß also has a lot of confidence in Grüll in his home country: "He wasn't a classic professional (note: never in an academy, still an amateur at 20), has experience of fighting his way up. He can adapt anywhere and really work his way into a game. He can also do a lot in Germany."
"That's all I can do"
While Rapid have to plug the hole - Klauß: "We would have to spend a lot of money, that's not possible. He can't be replaced 1:1. We have to split the scoring points." There have been 30 so far this season. According to Sky's "Player Index", Grüll is by far the most valuable player (ahead of Salzburg's Oscar Gloukh) in the Bundesliga.
Whether Grüll makes it into the EURO squad remains to be seen. The four-time team player is also eagerly awaiting Rangnick's announcement on Tuesday: "I would be delighted. I have given my best. That's all I can do."
