Marco Grüll: “I owed it to Rapid and myself”

Because the 25-year-old has already had several lucrative offers, but Rapid never let him go - and he continued to deliver without sulking (or even going on strike): "That was important to me, I owed Rapid and myself. It's no good to anyone if I only play for fun." That shows character. His record without a title is somewhat melancholy: "My goals were higher." The two cup finals he lost are particularly painful. His highlights: "We made it through the winter internationally and the play-off against Florence."