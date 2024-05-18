Helpless and exhausted
Via ferratas have once again become an athlete’s “trap”
Via ferratas really are a great experience - but you should have enough stamina, skill and courage in your luggage. On Saturday, mountain rescuers in Gosau and at Lake Attersee had to rescue exhausted or completely frightened climbers.
At 12 noon on Saturday, a 37-year-old Bulgarian woman from Vienna set off with two friends in the direction of the 1261-metre-high Mahdlgupf in the municipality of Steinbach am Attersee. They chose the via ferrata rated D/E as their ascent route. During the ascent on the challenging via ferrata, the Bulgarian woman's strength diminished and she briefly lost her footing - even before she made the emergency call. The "fall" was caught by the via ferrata set.
Emergency call made
At around 4.30 p.m., the mountaineers then called the emergency services. The 37-year-old had to be rescued from the via ferrata by the air police helicopter using a rope and brought down to the valley. After the rescue, her two companions continued up the via ferrata to the summit. No one was injured in the incident.
Level C via ferrata
In the early hours of Saturday afternoon, a 38-year-old German from Vienna, a 39-year-old Viennese and a 47-year-old German from Vienna climbed the Laserer Alpin via ferrata on the "Vorderer Gosausee". The via ferrata is classified as difficulty C, for which the climbers were equipped accordingly. In the first third of the via ferrata, the 38-year-old German became frightened and was unable to continue the climb.
Uninjured, but helpless
Hikers passing nearby then called the mountain rescue service on emergency number 140. The men from the mountain rescue service - Gosau branch - then drove to the scene and were able to rescue the helpless but uninjured man in a short time using a team hoist onto the hiking trail above. His two companions were able to get out of the via ferrata on their own and then hike back to the starting point with their rescued climbing colleague. No one was injured during the operation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.