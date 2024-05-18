Via ferratas have once again become an athlete’s “trap”

At 12 noon on Saturday, a 37-year-old Bulgarian woman from Vienna set off with two friends in the direction of the 1261-metre-high Mahdlgupf in the municipality of Steinbach am Attersee. They chose the via ferrata rated D/E as their ascent route. During the ascent on the challenging via ferrata, the Bulgarian woman's strength diminished and she briefly lost her footing - even before she made the emergency call. The "fall" was caught by the via ferrata set.



Emergency call made

At around 4.30 p.m., the mountaineers then called the emergency services. The 37-year-old had to be rescued from the via ferrata by the air police helicopter using a rope and brought down to the valley. After the rescue, her two companions continued up the via ferrata to the summit. No one was injured in the incident.



Level C via ferrata

In the early hours of Saturday afternoon, a 38-year-old German from Vienna, a 39-year-old Viennese and a 47-year-old German from Vienna climbed the Laserer Alpin via ferrata on the "Vorderer Gosausee". The via ferrata is classified as difficulty C, for which the climbers were equipped accordingly. In the first third of the via ferrata, the 38-year-old German became frightened and was unable to continue the climb.



Uninjured, but helpless

Hikers passing nearby then called the mountain rescue service on emergency number 140. The men from the mountain rescue service - Gosau branch - then drove to the scene and were able to rescue the helpless but uninjured man in a short time using a team hoist onto the hiking trail above. His two companions were able to get out of the via ferrata on their own and then hike back to the starting point with their rescued climbing colleague. No one was injured during the operation.