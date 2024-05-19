Viennese of the week
From Döbling to the illustrious stage world of the USA
Viennese musical actress Annakathrin Naderer is taking off on the famous Broadway in New York. She tells the "Krone" what she will miss most about her homeland.
At the age of 14, the Döbling native was already drawn to the boards that mean the world. Now, seventeen years later, Annakathrin Naderer is on the verge of her big breakthrough. The Americans have come knocking. They hired the Viennese actress for a major Broadway production in New York. The show will then go on tour across the States, from Chicago in the north to Nashville/Tennessee in the south.
It starts at the end of May. "Ten months with an option to extend. I'm really looking forward to it," says the artist in the "Krone" interview. This could open up completely new career prospects for the 31-year-old. In any case, it's a dream come true for Naderer. It all started in Zieglergasse. It was here at the Performing Art Center in Neubau that the young woman began her training. Dancing and singing in the mornings, then sitting at the school desk with other high school students in the afternoons.
After graduation, engagements in Austria and Germany followed. Most recently in Cologne, where our Viennese girl of the week impresses as an erotic revue girl in the musical "Moulin Rouge". There she caught the eye of US talent scouts, who invited her to rehearsals on the spot.
She will miss Vienna, says the actress, who describes herself as "determined, in need of harmony and crazy". She will especially miss the wine taverns in her home town.
