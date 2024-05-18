Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Heptathlon showdown

A fierce pentathlon for the title and the tickets

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 09:55

On Saturday at 11.05 a.m., the starting gun will be fired for the 49th edition of the Hypo all-around meeting in the Mösle Stadium in Götzn. This year will feature a very special line-up, as the traditional event in the Vorarlberg athletics mecca will also award the heptathlon national title and important points for the Olympic and European Championship rankings this year.

comment0 Kommentare

"I'm delighted that the national championships are being held here in Götzis as part of the Hypo Meeting," says Verena Mayr, who will be competing in the Mösle for the first time since 2018 - back then as Verena Preiner - and knows: "You're pushed even harder in such a strong international field."

Verena Mayr (Bild: Olaf Brockmann)
Verena Mayr
(Bild: Olaf Brockmann)

An additional motivation that should bring her a big step closer to her goals for the season. "For me, it's about improving my world ranking and thus qualifying for the European Championships in Rome and the Olympic Games in Paris," explains the 29-year-old from Upper Austria, who has held the Austrian heptathlon record since 2019 with 6591 points.

Sarah Lagger, Isabel Posch and Chiara Schuler are also in the hunt for titles. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Sarah Lagger, Isabel Posch and Chiara Schuler are also in the hunt for titles.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Mayr is currently in 23rd place in the European Championship qualifying rankings, directly ahead of Carinthian Sarah Lagger, who will also be competing in Götzis. Isabel Posch from Fußach, who is eagerly awaiting her second Mösle start, is in 27th place. She can also hope to slip into the field of 24, for which twelve athletes who have already broken the direct limit of 6,300 points have already qualified.

Ivona Dadic is also ready for the legendary Hypo Meeting in Götzis. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Ivona Dadic is also ready for the legendary Hypo Meeting in Götzis.
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

Every centimeter counts for Dadic
Ivona Dadic has not yet entered this ranking - in which Chiara Schuler is the fourth-best ÖLV woman in 57th place - after missing the previous season due to injury. "Physically, I am very well prepared. It will be important for me to get every centimeter out of the high jump," hopes the 30-year-old, who recently only cleared 1.56 meters at the Multistars competition in Brescia (Italy), but still wants to make it to the Olympic Games in Paris.

"I think we Austrians can all be close together," Mayr believes. "It will certainly be a tough fight, with each of us fighting for every single point."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf