Heptathlon showdown
A fierce pentathlon for the title and the tickets
On Saturday at 11.05 a.m., the starting gun will be fired for the 49th edition of the Hypo all-around meeting in the Mösle Stadium in Götzn. This year will feature a very special line-up, as the traditional event in the Vorarlberg athletics mecca will also award the heptathlon national title and important points for the Olympic and European Championship rankings this year.
"I'm delighted that the national championships are being held here in Götzis as part of the Hypo Meeting," says Verena Mayr, who will be competing in the Mösle for the first time since 2018 - back then as Verena Preiner - and knows: "You're pushed even harder in such a strong international field."
An additional motivation that should bring her a big step closer to her goals for the season. "For me, it's about improving my world ranking and thus qualifying for the European Championships in Rome and the Olympic Games in Paris," explains the 29-year-old from Upper Austria, who has held the Austrian heptathlon record since 2019 with 6591 points.
Mayr is currently in 23rd place in the European Championship qualifying rankings, directly ahead of Carinthian Sarah Lagger, who will also be competing in Götzis. Isabel Posch from Fußach, who is eagerly awaiting her second Mösle start, is in 27th place. She can also hope to slip into the field of 24, for which twelve athletes who have already broken the direct limit of 6,300 points have already qualified.
Every centimeter counts for Dadic
Ivona Dadic has not yet entered this ranking - in which Chiara Schuler is the fourth-best ÖLV woman in 57th place - after missing the previous season due to injury. "Physically, I am very well prepared. It will be important for me to get every centimeter out of the high jump," hopes the 30-year-old, who recently only cleared 1.56 meters at the Multistars competition in Brescia (Italy), but still wants to make it to the Olympic Games in Paris.
"I think we Austrians can all be close together," Mayr believes. "It will certainly be a tough fight, with each of us fighting for every single point."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.