A fierce pentathlon for the title and the tickets

Every centimeter counts for Dadic

Ivona Dadic has not yet entered this ranking - in which Chiara Schuler is the fourth-best ÖLV woman in 57th place - after missing the previous season due to injury. "Physically, I am very well prepared. It will be important for me to get every centimeter out of the high jump," hopes the 30-year-old, who recently only cleared 1.56 meters at the Multistars competition in Brescia (Italy), but still wants to make it to the Olympic Games in Paris.