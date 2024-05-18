Crazy plan
Will Verstappen drive two races in one weekend?
Max Verstappen's crazy plan: The three-time world champion wants to compete in two races this weekend. In addition to his "main job as a Formula 1 driver in Imola, he also wants to take part in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring - virtually in the "iRacing" simulator.
Verstappen is known to be a big fan of sim racing. The Dutchman regularly streams his virtual races on the "Twitch" platform. Normally, these races take place in his free time alongside his already stressful Formula 1 calendar. But this time, the Imola weekend clashes with the 24-hour race on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Four drivers from his Redline team will be sharing a virtual car - enough time for Verstappen to possibly take on a race stint: "I have between two and four hours if I do it. It depends a bit on how it works out time-wise," said Verstappen on Thursday. He even has his simulator equipment with him in Imola.
"I'm professional enough..."
But the focus is of course on the race on Sunday. "You have to get to bed on time and get your hours of sleep in order to be well rested on Sunday." But: "You can't dictate to anyone what they do on a Saturday night. People can go out to eat, do crazy things." It's his free time, he emphasized, and he's "professional enough to decide for myself what's okay and not okay."
Criticism? "Let them talk!"
He blocked criticism that he might not perform as usual on Sunday. "Then let them talk! As I said, I'm professional enough to know what can and can't be done. If you don't go to bed and don't sleep, then it's not good for your race on Sunday, but with so many years of experience, I know what can be done," Verstappen clarified.
Victory last year
And anyway, it's not the first time he's battled for victory virtually alongside the Formula 1 races. "I always do that. I've always gambled in the last few races too." And nobody would talk about Verstappen's lack of performance in the premier class. "People just don't talk about it because I haven't brought it up. And this time I did."
In fact, Verstappen was also virtually present at the Nürburgring last year and led "Redline" to victory - including a daring overtaking maneuver. Watch the video here:
In Imola, Verstappen still lacked the perfect set-up in the first two practice sessions on Friday - Ferrari was ahead with Charles Leclerc. It remains to be seen how things will look for the world champion in (today's) qualifying.
