Will Verstappen drive two races in one weekend?

Verstappen is known to be a big fan of sim racing. The Dutchman regularly streams his virtual races on the "Twitch" platform. Normally, these races take place in his free time alongside his already stressful Formula 1 calendar. But this time, the Imola weekend clashes with the 24-hour race on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Four drivers from his Redline team will be sharing a virtual car - enough time for Verstappen to possibly take on a race stint: "I have between two and four hours if I do it. It depends a bit on how it works out time-wise," said Verstappen on Thursday. He even has his simulator equipment with him in Imola.