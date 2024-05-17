Final! Zverev draws level with Becker in Rome

Tabilo, who was only seeded number 29, had not dropped a set during his remarkable run in Rome up to the semi-finals, when he also put Djokovic on his hit list. He seemed to continue in the same vein against Zverev, especially in the first set, but Zverev managed to turn things around with a consistently played tie-break. The South American will nevertheless improve to a career high in the world rankings in 25th place. If Zverev were to win the title against Tommy Paul (USA-14) or Nicolas Jarry (CHI-21), he would overtake Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the rankings.