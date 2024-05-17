Vorteilswelt
Against sensational man

Final! Zverev draws level with Becker in Rome

17.05.2024 21:50

Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev reached his third Rome final on Friday with a 1:6, 7:6(4), 6:2 victory over Chile's Alejandro Tabilo. It is the eleventh Masters 1000 final for the third-ranked German, which means he has drawn level with compatriot Boris Becker and has only six players ahead of him in the ranking led by Serbia's Novak Djokovic (58).

Zverev won the Rome title against Djokovic in 2017 and lost to Rafael Nadal the following year.

Tabilo, who was only seeded number 29, had not dropped a set during his remarkable run in Rome up to the semi-finals, when he also put Djokovic on his hit list. He seemed to continue in the same vein against Zverev, especially in the first set, but Zverev managed to turn things around with a consistently played tie-break. The South American will nevertheless improve to a career high in the world rankings in 25th place. If Zverev were to win the title against Tommy Paul (USA-14) or Nicolas Jarry (CHI-21), he would overtake Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the rankings.

Djokovic, on the other hand, drew the conclusion from the fact that he has only played six matches this clay court season. The world number one will now probably spend his 37th birthday next Wednesday in Geneva, as he has entered the clay court tournament there. The "Djoker" will thus get some match practice before the French Open in Paris, which starts on Sunday next week. Djokovic is still without a title win on the tour this year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf