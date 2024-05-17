Vorteilswelt
Storms over the countryside

Hail and rain thwarted clinic events

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 19:09

What did St. Peter want to prevent? The picnic of the location opponents or the celebration of health? Or was he trying to say: Talk to each other! In any case, between 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. a storm fell over the district of Neusiedl, causing a lot of damage.

comment0 Kommentare

Two events were supposed to take place around the planned hospital in Gols. The SPÖ had planned the "Festival of Health" at the site of the future hospital, the citizens' initiative "Yes to the hospital - No to the development of the Golser Wiesäcker" wanted to have a picnic at the Ungerberg lookout point. However, the weather forecast showed that there could be problems. Just in time for the start of the citizens' initiative's event at 4 pm, the heavens opened the floodgates. Almost 60 liters fell within around 20 minutes. Including a lot of hail.

In Podersdorf am See, everything was suddenly white. (Bild: Maria Bauer)
In Podersdorf am See, everything was suddenly white.
(Bild: Maria Bauer)

Looking back after the short but extremely violent storm: the members of the citizens' initiative had - understandably - fled.

Although the picnic of the site opponents fell through, they made their position clear with a poster opposite the tent. (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
Although the picnic of the site opponents fell through, they made their position clear with a poster opposite the tent.
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)

The picture at the "Festival of Health" was completely different: lots of cars and a full tent. Nevertheless, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, National Councillor Maximilian Köllner and Member of Parliament Kilian Brandstätter decided to cancel the festival. "We don't celebrate when there is flooding all around us," was the unanimous tenor. "Solidarity should prevail here. It doesn't make a good impression if we're having fun here while there are people in Neusiedl am See, Podersdorf am See, Mönchhof and other communities across the country who have to pump out their cellars and fear for their belongings."

A picture of devastation in agriculture
The Austrian hail insurance company shows the extent of the damage in agriculture.

According to initial surveys by the experts, the total damage in agriculture amounts to 1.3 million euros. Private individuals have also lamented their suffering on social media. "Everything is ruined," is one of the comments from Podersdorf. "The laboriously grown vegetable seedlings. All destroyed. It happened so quickly that I didn't have a chance to get them to safety."

The districts of Neusiedl am See and Eisenstadt-Umgebung in particular were devastated. Around 5,000 hectares of agricultural land - from arable land to vineyards and orchards - were affected. The fire department was called out around 30 times.

Health festival becomes a morning pint
Despite this, many people gathered in the tent to chat and enjoy sausages and drinks.

The tent was full, even though the festival was postponed to May 25. (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
The tent was full, even though the festival was postponed to May 25.
The political representatives thanked those present and promised a nice festival on May 25. (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
The political representatives thanked those present and promised a nice festival on May 25.
The "Festival of Health" will be held again on May 25. However, not in the evening as planned, but as a morning pint. It will start at 11 am. News about the clinic was also announced.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
