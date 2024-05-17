Hail and rain thwarted clinic events

The picture at the "Festival of Health" was completely different: lots of cars and a full tent. Nevertheless, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, National Councillor Maximilian Köllner and Member of Parliament Kilian Brandstätter decided to cancel the festival. "We don't celebrate when there is flooding all around us," was the unanimous tenor. "Solidarity should prevail here. It doesn't make a good impression if we're having fun here while there are people in Neusiedl am See, Podersdorf am See, Mönchhof and other communities across the country who have to pump out their cellars and fear for their belongings."