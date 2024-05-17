Devastating air strike against Russian Crimean base

Air strikes on Kharkiv

Ukraine, for its part, said it had shot down all 20 drones targeted by Russia on the country during the night. The military reported the launches over the regions of Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odessa and Mykolaiv. There were four explosions in Kharkiv during the attack, wrote the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov. A fire broke out during one of the detonations. According to the regional governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Synyehubov, five buildings were damaged - including an administrative building.