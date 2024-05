Polish girl (13) gave birth during school trip

If the child's father is of age, there is a risk of imprisonment

The public prosecutor's office is now investigating an unknown person for sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 15. If the perpetrator is of legal age, he faces a prison sentence of between two and twelve years under Polish law. If he is under the age of majority, the case will be heard by a family court. According to the GUS statistics authority, there were 306,155 births nationwide in Poland in 2022, 171 of which were to mothers aged 15 or under.