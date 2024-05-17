Salzburg’s polytechnic pupils work around the clock

The metal ballpoint pen holder shines. Neatly crafted, beautifully ground and polished. But Noah's work will not win. The best metalworker is Andreas Hollaus. The boy from Mittersill Polytechnic School beat off all the competition to take the win. For the 16th time, the best from all polytechnic schools (PTS) in the province competed against each other in Salzburg. Chimneys were bricked up, billboards were painted by hand and precise metal brackets were built.