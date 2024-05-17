State competition
Salzburg’s polytechnic pupils work around the clock
More precise, faster, more creative - 116 young people from Salzburg's polytechnic schools took part in this year's state competition. They wanted to show that their type of school has a future.
The metal ballpoint pen holder shines. Neatly crafted, beautifully ground and polished. But Noah's work will not win. The best metalworker is Andreas Hollaus. The boy from Mittersill Polytechnic School beat off all the competition to take the win. For the 16th time, the best from all polytechnic schools (PTS) in the province competed against each other in Salzburg. Chimneys were bricked up, billboards were painted by hand and precise metal brackets were built.
Around 90 percent of the participants already have an apprenticeship. The starting salary also plays a role in the choice of profession.
Elisabeth Saller, ARGE Polytechnische Schulen Salzburg
The 116 students competed in a total of eight different categories, the specialist areas of the Polys, and chose the best of the best. Elisabeth Saller helped to organize the competition as principal in Bischofshofen and as ARGE head of all PTS in the province. "We want to show what potential the pupils have," says Saller.
906 pupils attend 17 Polys in Salzburg. Saller counters the sometimes poor reputation of this type of school. "We know that it is sometimes criticized," says Director Saller. "But we continue to fight for this form of education. It is the ideal basis for a teaching profession."
Marie Vrdoljak also likes the creative freedom she has as a pupil at the PTS in Taxenbach. She won the state competition in the "Health, Beauty and Social Affairs" category. She already has an apprenticeship as a beautician in a hotel under her belt.
