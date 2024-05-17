Death threats against Nehammer and Van der Bellen

First threatening emails came from Venezuela

The assassination attempt on Prime Minister Fico in Slovakia has made the red-white-red case even more explosive. The accused is a 28-year-old Austrian. According to the public prosecutor's office, he sent six emails from Venezuela to a police station in Vienna in February 2024. They state that he will "take revenge and break the bastards' necks. It will end in murder". These hate threats were addressed to Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.