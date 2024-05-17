Vorteilswelt
Viennese now in custody

Death threats against Nehammer and Van der Bellen

17.05.2024 16:20

Is the sneak attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico a purely Slovakian problem? No. Because the increasing willingness to use violence against representatives of the people can be observed everywhere in Europe. Even in Austria. As a recent case in Vienna shows: a 28-year-old announced attacks on top politicians. Despite this, he walked around free for a long time.

Last week in Vienna's regional court: long faces on the faces of the judge and public prosecutor after the dock remained empty. The accused simply didn't show up for his trial. Although it is hard to understand why he was allowed to walk around freely after all the things he is accused of in the criminal complaint.

First threatening emails came from Venezuela
The assassination attempt on Prime Minister Fico in Slovakia has made the red-white-red case even more explosive. The accused is a 28-year-old Austrian. According to the public prosecutor's office, he sent six emails from Venezuela to a police station in Vienna in February 2024. They state that he will "take revenge and break the bastards' necks. It will end in murder". These hate threats were addressed to Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Once back in Austria, the threats increased. The unemployed man called the police station: "I have a knife and I'm going to stab you." He also wrote another email, this time from Vienna, with death threats against the chancellor and president.

Arrest only because he "skipped" his trial
The judge ordered his arrest simply because he had not appeared at his trial. Now the ticking time bomb has finally been remanded in custody due to the risk of absconding and the risk of committing a crime.

The suspect is awaiting trial in the Josefstadt prison, which is now scheduled for June 3. The assessment of dangerousness will be placed in the hands of a professional beforehand: Forensic psychiatrist Siegfried Schranz will assess the Viennese.

