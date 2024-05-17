Vorteilswelt
Study published

Who the Upper Austrians would vote for now

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 20:00

A recently published study shows: ÖVP politician Thomas Stelzer is currently unquestionable as governor, but the FPÖ has slightly more support in the European elections. Here you will find a complete overview of the political mood in Upper Austria.

comment0 Kommentare

First of all: this survey was commissioned by the Upper Austrian ÖVP. In April 2024, state managing director Florian Hiegelsberger had the M&R Institute survey 800 eligible voters in Upper Austria.

The results in detail:

Upper Austrians seeimproving healthcare as the most important political task. Asylum policy and environmental and climate protection are also at the top of the list. The respondents also put land consumption and care on the political agenda. Party manager Hiegelsberger says: "People are wondering what the future holds for prosperity, health, security and the environment in the state."

Zitat Icon

The people of Upper Austria have a very good opinion of our state governor Thomas Stelzer. In times like these, people want a governor who leads the state with a high degree of reliability, calmness and composure. In Thomas Stelzer, Upper Austria has a governor who has these qualities.

(Bild: Dostal Harald/Markus Wenzel)

OÖVP-Geschäftsführer Florian Hiegelsberger

Bild: Dostal Harald/Markus Wenzel

The most popular politician in the state is LH Thomas Stelzer. 65% have a good opinion of him, only a fifth of respondents do not have a good opinion. FPÖ leader and Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner is rated 50% popular, Stefan Kaineder 44%. MFG frontman Joachim Aigner was given an above-average poor rating. 51% do not have a good opinion.

Stelzer has top ratings, all the others below "Ferner liefen"
If the LH were to be elected directly, Stelzer would receive 49%, which other parties can only dream of. Haimbuchner would get 15%, Lindner 8%. The regional manager's comment: "This proves that the Upper Austrians feel that Governor Stelzer's course and attitude are correct."

Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP): If he could be directly elected, he would receive 49% approval according to the survey.
Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP): If he could be directly elected, he would receive 49% approval according to the survey.
(Bild: Dostal Harald/© Harald Dostal / 2024)
Manfred Haimbuchner, leader of the Freedom Party in Upper Austria and deputy governor: Only 15 percent would vote for him directly.
Manfred Haimbuchner, leader of the Freedom Party in Upper Austria and deputy governor: Only 15 percent would vote for him directly.
(Bild: Dostal Harald/© Harald Dostal / 2024)
SPÖ leader Michael Lindner is also far behind: 8 percent in the direct election question for him.
SPÖ leader Michael Lindner is also far behind: 8 percent in the direct election question for him.
(Bild: Dostal Harald/© Harald Dostal / 2024)
Stefan Kaineder from the Greens: 8 percent.
Stefan Kaineder from the Greens: 8 percent.
(Bild: Dostal Harald/© Harald Dostal / 2023)
Joachim Aigner from the coronavirus party MFG (Menschen, Freiheit, Grundrechte): 2 percent.
Joachim Aigner from the coronavirus party MFG (Menschen, Freiheit, Grundrechte): 2 percent.
(Bild: Dostal Harald/© Harald Dostal / 2024)
Also weak in the question on the LH direct election: Neos man Felix Eypeltauer (2 percent).
Also weak in the question on the LH direct election: Neos man Felix Eypeltauer (2 percent).
(Bild: Dostal Harald/© Harald Dostal / 2024)

The FPÖ is in first place in the question on the EU election
In the question on the EU election, the survey confirms the perceived mood: the FPÖ is the strongest party with 26%, followed by the ÖVP and SPÖ (25%).

In terms of national politics, the ÖVP remains in first place in the Sunday poll with 34%, while the FPÖ is on the rise, as is the SPÖ. The Blue Party came in at 26%, the SPÖ at 20%. In comparison: in the 2021 election, the Reds achieved 18.6%, so things are looking up.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Loy
Robert Loy
