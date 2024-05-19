Chess tournament in Lower Austria
The “game of kings” reigns at Schallaburg Castle
Renaissance castle becomes the venue for a unique chess tournament this summer. Even "The Big Greek" is making his move!
"We will celebrate the spirit of chess in all its glory on 20 July in the festive ambience of this jewel that towers far above the Mostviertel region," say the organizers Alexander Spritzendorfer, Franz Holzapfel from the Loosdorf Chess Club and Harald Schneider-Zinner. The brightly lit occasion around the pawn, horse, queen and king: the 100th anniversary of the founding of the World Chess Federation!
Professionals as guests in Lower Austria
What will further ennoble the knight games taking place at the board on this day: none other than Georgios Souleides, famous in the scene as "The Big Greek". "Our friend is the most successful player in the German-speaking world and will certainly play his way into the hearts of his red-white-red fans step by step," says Spritzendorfer happily.
Of course, the great Greek will also be on stage at the ceremony. Indian genius Vishy Anand, the five-time world champion, will also be taking part in the unique tournament. "Chess is officially recognized as a sport by the International Olympic Committee. All the more reason for our event to promote Austria's reputation as a venue," believes ÖSB President Michael Stöttinger.
In any case, the first move has been made! The international tournament has been under roof for a few hours now. And still without any checkmate
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
