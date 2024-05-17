“Football no longer filled me with joy”

After eleven years as a professional footballer, Michael Brandner will call it a day on Saturday in the final round of the Bundesliga. "The decision has matured over the past weeks and months," explains the 29-year-old. "Football on the pitch no longer filled me with such joy." Even though promotion to the Bundesliga in the summer with him as captain was one of the highlights of his career ("It fills me with pride"), he went through hell in the Bundesliga this season. In the top division, he was sidelined by coach Gerald Scheiblehner, making just seven appearances and playing a meagre 195 minutes.