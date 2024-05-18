"A prank on the bourgeoisie"
The city “makes a fool of itself” with Michaelerplatz
The conversion of Michaelerplatz into an "allotment garden" is already causing international horror and ridicule. The city's solo effort is taking its revenge: there are much better ideas for both the cityscape and the climate.
Vienna is making a name for itself worldwide in terms of urban planning, but not in a good way: the front that wants to stop the conversion of Michaelerplatz into an "allotment garden" with flowerbeds in front of the Hofburg, trees and a "water feature" in front of the Loos House already extends from the elite US university Harvard to the Sorbonne in Paris, from architecture stars such as Boris Podrecca to the green culture spokesperson Eva Blimlinger.
Experts want an emergency stop through Ludwig's power of attorney
UNESCO is also already asking the city questions, and the Advisory Council on Monuments - which advises the Ministry of Culture and the Office for the Protection of Monuments - is opposing the upcoming redesign "with all due clarity". In an open letter, Mayor Michael Ludwig is called upon to stop the destruction of the square. It is signed by countless experts in monument protection, architecture and urban history. None of them were asked for advice about the conversion plans.
Wolfgang Förster, former head of Vienna's housing research department, warns in the letter that the "prank" would make Vienna "internationally ridiculous". The mayor's office, however, refers to the responsibility of City Councillor Ulli Sima and her coordination with the relevant authorities. The municipal department MA 19, responsible for the cityscape, refers to in-depth consultations. However, these took place behind closed doors, experts criticize, because in their view there are alternatives that would be far better for the cityscape and climate.
FPÖ accuses district of hypocrisy
For FPÖ local councillor Toni Mahdalik, the city is "putting Vienna's international reputation and the trust of its citizens at risk" with the conversion plans. The nonsensical project must be stopped before irreparable damage is done. Not only is Sima ready to resign, but also the district leader of the Inner City, Markus Figl, is "hypocritical and untrustworthy": he was still present at the ground-breaking ceremony for the project and is now criticizing it.
Why not Schwedenplatz or Heldenplatz?
Förster himself suggests finally tackling the redesign of Schwedenplatz instead of Michaelerplatz. But it would be even more obvious, in the truest sense of the word: with the redesign of Heldenplatz, for which, however, one would have to talk to the federal government, which owns the square. Unsealing it would also mean restoring the former garden monument, emphasizes Lilli Lička, Professor of Landscape Architecture.
The internationally active garden architect Maria Auböck also emphasized to the "Krone" that the conversion of Michaelerplatz would not do anything to improve the climate. The Hofburg, St. Michael's Church and Loos House provide enough shade. She is convinced that tasteful drinking fountains instead of a square with a "toy look" and pointless "bubble jets", which also send out a devastating signal about the value of water, would do more for everyone: the climate, the city and the people on the square.
