The city “makes a fool of itself” with Michaelerplatz

Experts want an emergency stop through Ludwig's power of attorney

UNESCO is also already asking the city questions, and the Advisory Council on Monuments - which advises the Ministry of Culture and the Office for the Protection of Monuments - is opposing the upcoming redesign "with all due clarity". In an open letter, Mayor Michael Ludwig is called upon to stop the destruction of the square. It is signed by countless experts in monument protection, architecture and urban history. None of them were asked for advice about the conversion plans.