More annual working hours, later retirement

Massive part-time quota

As far as the working time debate is concerned, the IV secretary makes it clear: "It will not be possible to earn an effortless income while working less and less. Austria is already number two in Europe for part-time work." Neumayer even promises not to let up on the working time debate in the future. However, this is not about increasing weekly working hours. Neumayer: "We must try to keep people in work for longer. It's about increasing working life. Annual working hours must also be increased. In the USA, for example, people work 1,800 hours a year, in Austria it is only 1,500 hours." Conclusion: more annual working hours. And later retirement.