Economic appeal
More annual working hours, later retirement
In an interview on krone.tv, the Secretary General of the Federation of Austrian Industries, Christoph Neumayer, provided deep insights into the situation of the domestic economy, especially industry. According to him, Austria already has many locational disadvantages such as high unit labor costs and an increasing shortage of skilled workers.
Neumayer: "We have a price-performance problem in Austria. Costs are rising, productivity is falling. We are in an economic downturn, we are in stagflation." Exports are also weakening, as Germany in particular is struggling with major problems. Neumayer: "A third of our exports still go to Germany. But there has been far too little investment in infrastructure and the future in recent years. You can see that from the state of the highways. And there is an extreme amount of bureaucracy in Germany."
Massive part-time quota
As far as the working time debate is concerned, the IV secretary makes it clear: "It will not be possible to earn an effortless income while working less and less. Austria is already number two in Europe for part-time work." Neumayer even promises not to let up on the working time debate in the future. However, this is not about increasing weekly working hours. Neumayer: "We must try to keep people in work for longer. It's about increasing working life. Annual working hours must also be increased. In the USA, for example, people work 1,800 hours a year, in Austria it is only 1,500 hours." Conclusion: more annual working hours. And later retirement.
