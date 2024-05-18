Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At the border

Scrap car immediately attracted attention: Bicycle thief caught

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 06:00

Soldiers on an assistance mission proved their criminalistic intuition. As they were checking cars at the St. Margarethen border crossing, they noticed a car from afar that was "pretty desolate". The initial suspicion was confirmed: according to the police, the Hungarian license plate was wanted. The man at the wheel is a suspected professional thief.

comment0 Kommentare

At around 7.30 a.m. on Thursday morning, the criminal, who specializes in bicycle thefts, was probably already on his way to his next coup in Austria. However, his wrecked car immediately seemed suspicious to the border guards in St. Margarethen. While they were taking a close look at the car, the police were already alerted.

Man is a serial thief
It soon emerged that the Hungarian license plates were listed in the wanted persons database due to several criminal offences. Further investigations revealed that the driver was linked to a whole series of bike thefts. The soldiers detained the suspect until the officers arrived. Arrest! "The investigation, which has only just begun, is likely to take several more days," they said.

Almost 500 offenses
In Burgenland, the number of bicycle thefts rose sharply last year. Offenses increased by almost 50 percent. A total of 482 crimes were reported, according to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior. With 584 thefts, the crime rate was only higher in 2016.

Zitat Icon

In 2023, the most bicycles were stolen in the district of Neusiedl am See with 251 offenses, and the fewest in the district of Güssing with eleven reports. Although the detection rate is the highest in a comparison of federal states at 18 percent, it is still low.

Ein Sachverständiger

GPS transmitter reveals perpetrators
An imprisoned serial offender who caused almost 80,000 euros worth of damage confessed. The 48-year-old Hungarian had been stopped on the A 4 at the Parndorf exit after stealing three bikes mounted on a car's bike rack in an underground car park in Salzburg just a few hours earlier. What he didn't realize was that one of the bikes was equipped with a GPS transmitter. Caught!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf