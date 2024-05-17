"Krone" school guide
Shortly before the report card: which exams count now
The end of the school year is now within reach. If you are struggling with your expected report card, you still have the opportunity to improve your grades and save your degree.
With just a few weeks to go before the end of the school year, many students are still trying to improve their grades or stave off a negative end-of-year result. During this time, two types of examination often play a special role: "§ 5 examination" and "assessment examination".
§ Section 5 examination is not a decision examination
The "§5 examination" (LBVO, §5 para. 2) is much discussed and often referred to as a "decision examination" in the event of an impending negative annual grade. This is wrong! It is only one aspect of a student's overall performance and can change this positively, but is not the sole basis for the annual grade. The student is entitled to this examination each semester, but must register it with the teacher concerned in good time (before grading conferences).
This oral "optional examination" during lesson time lasts 10 minutes (AHS) or 15 minutes (BMHS). Subject matter: Subject areas covered immediately before the examination are examined more thoroughly than those covered further back if they are not necessary for the task. The assessment is included as a partial mark in the overall assessment. Advantage: Exam material is easy to calculate and prepare for.
"Assessment test" after prolonged absence
If a pupil is absent for a longer period of time (illness, etc.) and the teacher cannot make a reliable assessment for the whole school level (positive/negative), they must give the pupil a so-called "assessment test" (written and/or oral).
Duration: 50 or 100 minutes in writing (depending on the duration of school work), 15 to 30 minutes orally in class. Notice period: two weeks in advance. The subject matter of the examination is the subject matter missed or the subject matter that could not be assessed. The assessment must include the performance achieved during the teaching year.
The assessment test should be taken in any case. Even if you fail, you have the opportunity to retake the exam at the beginning of the new academic year.
„Krone“ Schul-Ratgeber Manfred Jordan
If you fail, you have to repeat the class
If you miss this exam for justified reasons and it is no longer possible to reschedule it before the grading conference, it must be taken in the following school year as a "supplementary exam". However, if you are absent for unjustified reasons, you will remain "unassessed" in this subject in the annual report. Bitter: You have to repeat the class.
Tip: Take the assessment test in any case. Because even if you fail, you still have the option of retaking the exam at the beginning of the new school year to save the old school year.
Questions for "Krone" school advisor Manfred Jordan can be sent by email to: schulratgeber-tirol@kronenzeitung.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.