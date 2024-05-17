Shortly before the report card: which exams count now

§ Section 5 examination is not a decision examination

The "§5 examination" (LBVO, §5 para. 2) is much discussed and often referred to as a "decision examination" in the event of an impending negative annual grade. This is wrong! It is only one aspect of a student's overall performance and can change this positively, but is not the sole basis for the annual grade. The student is entitled to this examination each semester, but must register it with the teacher concerned in good time (before grading conferences).