LKA wanted notice
Looting spree through Austria: manhunt for 2 thieves
Around a month ago, two thieves are said to have stolen more than ten thousand euros on a theft spree across Austria by going unnoticed through the tills of small stores. Based on the dates of the crime, the police have reconstructed their possible route from Burgenland via the south of Austria to Tyrol and are now appealing for information.
According to the Tyrolean State Criminal Police Office, the suspects struck between April 8 and 12, starting in southern Burgenland. There, in Carinthia, Salzburg and Tyrol, the previously unknown men are said to have committed a total of eleven thefts from small stores.
The scam was always the same: One perpetrator involved the store employee in a sales pitch while his accomplice searched the cash register area. The thieves were able to steal cash in the low five-digit euro range.
Approximate itinerary traceable
Due to the traceable itinerary, the police suspect that the perpetrators stayed in certain parts of the country at certain times and may have taken accommodation there:
- April 8-9: Southern Burgenland to St. Veit an der Glan
- April 9-11: Spittal an der Drau to Mittersill
- April 11-12: St. Johann in Tirol to Wörgl
Information on identity and further crimes
The alleged perpetrators are accused of aggravated commercial theft. By order of the public prosecutor's office, the police have now published mugshots of the two unknown men and are asking witnesses for information: It is possible that employees of accommodation establishments may remember the men or someone may be able to provide other information about them. There may be other victims who have not yet contacted the police.
Please send any information to the Tyrolean Criminal Police Office in Innsbruck: 059133 703333
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.