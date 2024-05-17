Dibon ahead of title freestyle
Premiere after eleven years – “brutally fun”
"Lifetime Rapidler" Christopher Dibon is going for his first title with the Greens today - as Eastern League champion with the two-man team!
"When you've been at the top of the table for so long, you want to be at the top at the end."
Christopher Dibon has been with Rapid since the summer of 2013, played 177 professional games (missing more than twice as many through injury) - and today the defensive back could finally celebrate his first title with the club close to his heart: a win in Neusiedl would see Rapid II become Ostliga champions ahead of time. "That would be a cool thing! I try to support the boys as much as possible," says the 33-year-old captain, who has long since become the extended arm of head coach Jürgen Kerber. "I feel very comfortable in this role, I really enjoy the job."
"Dibi" also knows that the 2nd division (immediate re-promotion as runners-up in the worst case scenario has already been fixed) is better for the further development of the talents. "Although the level in the Eastern League is also good and the teams are very physical - promotion is brutally important for us. Because the boys, some of whom are playing adult soccer for the first time this season, will be challenged even more in the second division."
With him still on board? It remains to be seen what will happen after his contract ends in the summer. In any case, he has already embarked on a career outside of soccer. "I've had the opportunity to go through various departments at the club. I've been involved in scouting since the winter, where I watch a lot of games and get to know the leagues - I really enjoy that. There will be more training to come. I want to continue my education and be equipped." Dibon, who lives in Schwechat with his wife and young daughter and pays close attention to his diet, also follows green-white women's soccer closely.
Record attendance
As Rapid II and the girls train in Hütteldorf, "there's often an exchange. I'm curious to see how the development continues and will keep an eye on it." Also on June 16. The first international test against the Nuremberg women (U20) will take place at the Allianz Stadium and coach Katja Gürtler and managing director Steffen Hofmann have accepted a record bet: if Rapid breaks the domestic record of 10,051 fans, set in September during Austria's 0:1 against France at the Generali-Arena, club partner Admiral will pay one euro for green women's soccer for every ticket sold. Motto: "We want to write history together."
To a certain extent, this also applies to "Dibi" - in his first title for Rapid.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
