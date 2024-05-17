Premiere after eleven years – “brutally fun”

With him still on board? It remains to be seen what will happen after his contract ends in the summer. In any case, he has already embarked on a career outside of soccer. "I've had the opportunity to go through various departments at the club. I've been involved in scouting since the winter, where I watch a lot of games and get to know the leagues - I really enjoy that. There will be more training to come. I want to continue my education and be equipped." Dibon, who lives in Schwechat with his wife and young daughter and pays close attention to his diet, also follows green-white women's soccer closely.