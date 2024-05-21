Vorteilswelt
With Gmundner Keramik

Linzer developed the perfect espresso cup

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 12:00

"We drink coffee not only because of its invigorating properties but also because of its special taste," can be read on the perspresso website. Andrea and Adnan Nakicevic designed a vessel that, like a wine glass, helps the coffee to develop its full potential. The cup is produced by Gmundner Keramik.

"I like to enjoy things and calm down. Drinking coffee is like meditation, it's a ritual. It was this passion that started it all." When Adnan Nakicevic starts talking, you can quickly sense the joy that the Linz native and his wife Andrea have with the perspresso cup, which was created in their design studio.

Together with his wife Andrea, the 37-year-old from Linz developed the "perspresso" espresso cup (pictured), which is now produced by Gmundner Keramik.
Together with his wife Andrea, the 37-year-old from Linz developed the "perspresso" espresso cup (pictured), which is now produced by Gmundner Keramik.
(Bild: APA/Markus Wenzel, Krone KREATIV)

"We wanted to develop the perfect espresso cup," says the 37-year-old. It all started with drawings and sketches, first on paper, then on the computer. Molds were carved, but also created using 3D printers and then in a porcelain factory.

Even fluid mechanics were asked for advice
Six months were dedicated to tinkering with the shape and material, and a fluid mechanic was also consulted - or as Adnan puts it: "We got intensively involved in the topic."

The first series comprised almost 20 pieces. The feedback was so good that further series of cups were produced. They were then approached by Gmundner Keramik, where the vessels are now also produced - a partnership that opens doors in terms of sales.

"Similar to a wine glass"
What was important to the "perspresso" inventors for their cup, which has many details? "That it sits well in the hand, the coffee retains its heat for longer and can develop its aroma - similar to a wine glass."

Barbara Kneidinger
