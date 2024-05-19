Our airport: on the rise for 70 years

Originally used as a military airfield by the German Air Force, Vienna Airport as we know and appreciate it today only got the go-ahead after the end of the Second World War. During the occupation, the British handed over their Royal Air Force Station Schwechat, which they had taken over in 1945, to Austria. January 1, 1954 marks the birth of Flughafen Wien Betriebsgesellschaft m.b.H., which at the time was owned 50 percent by the federal government and 25 percent each by Lower Austria and Vienna.