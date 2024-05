Huge traffic jam rolls towards Salzburg’s communities

"Road maintenance work" in Golling

The communities bordering the A10 have already tried several times to protect themselves from vacation traffic - the "Krone" reported. The measures have often had little success. Even the state's exit barriers only helped if they were also controlled. The most effective measures were selective road closures in the municipalities. In Golling, for example, "road maintenance work" was carried out again at Whitsun. They are intended to keep traffic off the roads in the town center.