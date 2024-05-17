Salzburg League
Penalty catalog brings cash for rares
The Salzburger Liga as an example: each team maintains its own penalty catalog. First of all, proper payments are made throughout the soccer season. Then, once or twice, they all hit the ground running.
The bottom line is that the sums involved are always considerable. When the clubs in the Salzburg League collect a lot of cash for rares over the course of the soccer season. So that first of all discipline and order - essential in a team sport - are given a little extra incentive, then the team can really go all out once or twice a year. Whether it's a trip to Mallorca, a visit to the Oktoberfest, a day's skiing in winter or the team's first party.
In order to keep the euros rolling in, there are no limits to the inventiveness of the clubs - see the collection of various penalty catalogs above. Sometimes payment can also be made in kind. Kuchl's Michael Perlak, for example, reports on a weekly final competition. "The last three have to provide a cake snack in the dressing room." It's good for the cash register: if they win with a clean sheet, each member of Tom Hofer's coaching team has to pay in a tenner. "They've probably miscalculated a bit." In the league alone, they've conceded an impressive 14 goals this season.
Eight out of the targeted ten games with a clean sheet have been won by the weakening Siezenheim team. "If we make it, we'll get a Leberkäs snack and two crates of beer," says captain Günther Leindecker - who is the goalie and would be the noble donor.
Long bus journeys to away games are always an issue for league mileage guzzlers Bramberg. There used to be a ban on cell phones, but now the rule is: "Injured and suspended players have to travel with you, otherwise it costs 50 euros," says captain David Nindl.
"Discussing also costs money"
Doing the big business before home games in Grödig and Seekirchen is frowned upon: "We want to avoid unpleasant smells," say captains Robert Völkl (Grödig) and Felix Eliasch (Seekirchen) in unison. The latter also likes to simply pass on his captain's armband to the nearest team-mate when making a substitution. And it wasn't only once that a "debutant" was caught - who then also paid 50 euros.
There is always work for the exact cashiers. Völkl: "Discussing with them also costs money in Grödig." The next five euros!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.