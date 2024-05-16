After election debacle: Tursky turns his back on politics

"I will not allow myself to be sworn in"

Florian Tursky explained his reasons in detail: "On election day, it was emotionally clear that I personally had to draw the line and withdraw from politics. The decisive moment was the meeting with the designated mayor of Innsbruck, Johannes Anzengruber, which took place on Thursday. "It was clear that there would be no departmental leadership. We were therefore able to decide how to position ourselves for the coming period. I will not be sworn in at the constituent meeting on Friday." His path would lead him into the private sector: "I feel very comfortable in the field of digitalization."