Captain Trimmel remains on board with Union

Trimmel made a total of 332 appearances for Union and played a significant role in their promotion to the Bundesliga and qualification for the Conference, Europa and Champions Leagues. "Together we have achieved more than I could have ever dreamed of," said the Burgenland native in a club statement. The capital city club is currently threatened with relegation to Bundesliga 2. Even with a win against Freiburg on Saturday, the 16th-placed team will have to rely on the support of their rivals in order to avoid relegation.