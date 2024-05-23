Thoughts on travel safety

Meteorologist Marcus Wadsak commented on the dangers posed by global warming. Extreme weather events, storms and disasters are becoming more frequent. The ORF weather presenter calls for greater awareness and a change in behavior. We not only have climate change, but also a climate emergency - as can be read in his book: "Klimawandel. Facts versus Fake & Fiction". Nevertheless, traveling is good, because only those who know the beauty of our earth know what needs to be protected! "Climate protection starts with a change of mindset. "Where can everyone contribute to climate protection? Climate ambassador Wadsak's answer is: "There are three major areas where we can do something. That would be transport, energy and food."