Most beautiful hiking routes
Double summit happiness with a magnificent view
The summits of the Gurtisspitze and the Zäwasheilspitz are only around 170 meters apart as the crow flies. Both offer an incomparable panoramic view over Switzerland and Lake Constance.
The Gurtisspitze is one of the last prominent peaks of the so-called Galina group in the Rätikon and rises between Frastanz and Nenzing. The mountain's distinctive summit is located at 1778 meters above sea level and offers a fantastic panoramic view. Only around 170 meters away as the crow flies is another peak with the whimsical name Zäwasheilspitz. The name is a combination of the greetings "Zäwas" and "Berg Heil". In the Vorarlberg field name book, the area around the mountain peak is called "Wisle".
Double summit, triple summit?
The name Zäwasheilspitz does not appear in official documents, but is used in the hiking community. There is a privately erected summit cross with a statue of the Virgin Mary on the rock. Whether the Zäwasheilspitz is actually an independent summit or a double summit together with the Gurtisspitze is not clear. One always speaks of a double or twin summit when a mountain has two peaks that are separated from each other by a notch or depression. A very well-known double peak is the Großglockner, for example. Occasionally there are even triple peaks.
Tips and information
Duration: a good three and a half hours
Ascent: around 850 meters in altitude
Starting point: parking lot at the Church of the Visitation of the Virgin Mary in Gurtis
Requirements: good basic fitness, sure-footedness
Equipment: hiking boots with good tread, rucksack with snack and drink, clothing suitable for the weather, sun protection, hiking poles recommended for the descent
Public transport: Bus route 532 from Frastanz station to Gurtis
Refreshment stops available in Frastanz
Note: the ascent to the Gurtisspitze and the Zäwasheilspitz should only be made in dry weather, otherwise there is a risk of slipping or falling.
The Gurtisspitze and the Zäwasheilspitz are popular hiking destinations due to their quick accessibility. However, a reasonable level of fitness and surefootedness is required. Starting from the village of Gurtis, the ascent to the first summit is over 800 meters in altitude. The route offers everything from meadow and forest paths to steep, screey terrain. The route to the Zäwasheilspitz is also marked white and blue and is therefore designated as an alpine trail, but is generally not a problem for experienced hikers.
Hands are also used
From the parking lot at the church in Gurtis, the trail first leads a short distance along the road through the village (following the signs for Bazora and Gurtisspitze) and then across meadows and fields to the Bazoralift. From there you climb up to the Bazoraalpe. Now it takes about an hour's walk to the Gurtisspitze. Follow a narrow path through a section of forest. Below the mountain peak, the vegetation consists mainly of shrubs and small fir trees. The summit is mostly free of vegetation and gravelly, and you may need to use your hands for support during the ascent. Once you reach the summit cross, you have an incomparable view over the Walgau region, the entire Rhine Valley as far as Lake Constance on one side and the Swiss mountains on the other. The Zäwasheilspitz rises tantalizingly close at eye level.
Alpine auricle
The alpine auricula belongs to the primrose family and is the largest alpine primrose species, growing up to 25 centimetres tall. The water-storing leaves of this evergreen plant are fleshy and have a layer of wax that protects them from sunlight and limits the evaporation of moisture. One flower can produce up to twelve yellow blossoms and the flowering period extends from April to June. Pollinators are mostly bumblebees and somewhat less frequently butterflies. The fruits then spread the seeds as wind dispersers and rain washers. In Austria, the auricula is only found in Vorarlberg and Tyrol. Common habitats for this lime-loving species are rock crevices, scree and cushion sedge grassland. The Alpine auricula climbs to altitudes of up to 2900 meters and is perfectly adapted to the harsh living conditions in the high mountains.
The summit is significantly narrower than that of the Gurtisspitze and is overgrown with mountain pines until just before the highest point. Snow fields can still be found in shady places. Caution is advised here due to the risk of slipping. An exposed section is also secured with a steel cable. The view from the Zäwasheilspitz is also magnificent, and it is a little quieter as the noise of the Rhine Valley highway does not reach it. After a breather, you return to the starting point along the same route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
