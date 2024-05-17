Double summit happiness with a magnificent view

Hands are also used

From the parking lot at the church in Gurtis, the trail first leads a short distance along the road through the village (following the signs for Bazora and Gurtisspitze) and then across meadows and fields to the Bazoralift. From there you climb up to the Bazoraalpe. Now it takes about an hour's walk to the Gurtisspitze. Follow a narrow path through a section of forest. Below the mountain peak, the vegetation consists mainly of shrubs and small fir trees. The summit is mostly free of vegetation and gravelly, and you may need to use your hands for support during the ascent. Once you reach the summit cross, you have an incomparable view over the Walgau region, the entire Rhine Valley as far as Lake Constance on one side and the Swiss mountains on the other. The Zäwasheilspitz rises tantalizingly close at eye level.