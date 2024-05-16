Mystery of the background of the “Mona Lisa” solved?

"Geology was wrong in other hypotheses"

Pizzorusso is not the first person to claim to have solved the mystery. "But the bridge was not the most important aspect of the painting for me," she said. "With the other hypotheses, the geology was wrong." She now believes she has found the spot from which the background was painted. "If you look at the Mona Lisa, you see this part of the Adda River and another lake behind it, perfectly depicted under these sawtooth mountains."