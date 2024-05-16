On July 12 and 13, national and international artists from the pop and Schlager world will take to the stage at the Starnacht Arena in the Ostbucht: Christina Stürmer, Ben Zucker, Folkshilfe, Thorsteinn Einarsson, Melissa Naschenweng, Die Seer as well as comedian Bülent Ceylan and several other stars. The star night will be hosted by Barbara Schöneberger and Hans Sigl.

Tickets from 89 euros also available at https://www.starnacht.tv/starnacht-am-woerthersee/tickets/