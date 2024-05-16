A sign of gratitude
Whether it is storming, heavy rain is battering the countryside or other disasters strike: The emergency services are always there for us, are equipped for all possible scenarios and know no duty or rest periods. The country wants to thank them: they are invited to the star night.
As the one-year-old Labrador Iven needs breaks between training sessions - he is being trained to search areas, for example for fallen mushroom pickers - his master Bernhard Novak from the rescue dog brigade can also spend an evening with music and friends. With such a special evening, the state of Carinthia wants to say thank you to all emergency services.
"Natural disasters affect us. According to a Swiss study, we are the country that has suffered the fourth most damage. And yet there are people you can always count on. Our emergency services," says Provincial Councillor Daniel Fellner, who is also responsible for disaster control, fire and rescue services, expressing his gratitude.
In Gerfried Zmölnig, Managing Director and shareholder of "ip media marketing GmbH", he has found a partner for such an evening of thanks, for an evening on which the emergency services are also to be taken out of their everyday lives. At the Star Night at Lake Wörthersee.
"We have now secured 1000 tickets and reserved them for the emergency services - there will be a maximum of two tickets for each volunteer interested in attending. If there is more interest, then we'll look further...", says Fellner. Anyone who is active in the Red Cross, fire department, mountain rescue, water rescue, cave rescue, St. John's Ambulance, Samaritans, a rescue dog unit or another indispensable emergency service and would like to attend Starnacht should send an e-mail to post.fellner@ktn.gv.at
Please also include: First name, surname, address (including house number and zip code), organization and e-mail address.
Star night at Lake Wörthersee
On July 12 and 13, national and international artists from the pop and Schlager world will take to the stage at the Starnacht Arena in the Ostbucht: Christina Stürmer, Ben Zucker, Folkshilfe, Thorsteinn Einarsson, Melissa Naschenweng, Die Seer as well as comedian Bülent Ceylan and several other stars. The star night will be hosted by Barbara Schöneberger and Hans Sigl.
Tickets from 89 euros also available at https://www.starnacht.tv/starnacht-am-woerthersee/tickets/
ip media celebrates 25 years of Starnacht with visitors. "There is something for everyone in the three-hour program. We have 16 artists," says Zmölnig.
