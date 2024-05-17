Delicacies and more enchant the Viennese

We are moving! The Upper Austrian Summer Freshness Festival - free admission! - is moving from the Kursalon and Stadtpark to Heldenplatz Vienna for the first time this year. On June 8 (10 am - 2 pm) and June 9 (10 am - 7 pm), you can experience the entire diversity of the country with music, culture and culinary delights. The ideal opportunity to experience Upper Austria at its best. You can find out what all this involves, including a list of exhibitors, at www.ooe-sommerfrische.at.