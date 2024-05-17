Win a vacation in Upper Austria
Delicacies and more enchant the Viennese
A festival of enjoyment and experiences like no other: the Upper Austrian Summer Retreat on June 8 and 9 at Heldenplatz in Vienna! This means immersing yourself in the regions of Upper Austria, enjoying food, music and culture and planning your next vacation. By the way: We are giving away a vacation in beautiful Upper Austria for two people including a massage! Good luck!
We are moving! The Upper Austrian Summer Freshness Festival - free admission! - is moving from the Kursalon and Stadtpark to Heldenplatz Vienna for the first time this year. On June 8 (10 am - 2 pm) and June 9 (10 am - 7 pm), you can experience the entire diversity of the country with music, culture and culinary delights. The ideal opportunity to experience Upper Austria at its best. You can find out what all this involves, including a list of exhibitors, at www.ooe-sommerfrische.at.
Take part & win
You can also get a taste for a vacation in Upper Austria thanks to the numerous local tourism associations. It's also worth taking part in the summer-fresh competition, as the province of Upper Austria and Upper Austria Tourism are offering a vacation at the Spa Resort Geinberg. The winning couple can look forward to
- 2x overnight stay at the 4*S Spa Resort Geinberg
- Including use of the thermal spa
- 2x Caribbean oil massage (25 min)
Spend a relaxing time in the Caribbean of the Innviertel(www.sparesortgeinberg.at) in Europe's first climate-neutral thermal spa with over 3,000m² of water. The popular Caribbean lagoon is one of three water worlds with fresh, thermal and salt water. And in the Caribbean sauna world with 11 themed saunas and steam baths, it's easy to escape from everyday life.
Simply enter your details in the form below and you'll be entered into the prize draw. Good luck and see you soon at the OÖ Sommerfrische at Heldenplatz in Vienna!
