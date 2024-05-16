Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Significantly cheaper

New toilet for the Mönchsberg comes to the Salzach

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 10:00
Public toilet to be located on Müllner Hauptstraße instead of directly at the playground. Costs are only about half as high.
comment0 Kommentare

The demand has been around for years and planning has been underway for a long time. And then the ÖVP and FPÖ in the city of Salzburg called off the construction of a toilet at the Müllner Schanze playground because the costs were too high. Now there is a solution for pressurized playground visitors and Müllner residents.

However, not at the playground on the Schanze but on Müllner Hauptstraße, under the staircase to the church and the playground. "This location is more suitable because it is closer to the Salzach and also covers the area there," says the new City Councillor for Construction Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus). "The new location is also significantly cheaper," explains Dankl.

Instead of 380,000, the toilet at the new location will only cost 200,000 euros. There is already a room with a sewer connection under the staircase, which only needs to be converted into a toilet. The construction of the new toilet is to be decided today in the building committee. A majority of KPÖ Plus, SPÖ and Bürgerliste is considered certain. "We think it's very welcome that a toilet is being built," says SPÖ local councillor Sebastian Lankes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf