New toilet for the Mönchsberg comes to the Salzach

Instead of 380,000, the toilet at the new location will only cost 200,000 euros. There is already a room with a sewer connection under the staircase, which only needs to be converted into a toilet. The construction of the new toilet is to be decided today in the building committee. A majority of KPÖ Plus, SPÖ and Bürgerliste is considered certain. "We think it's very welcome that a toilet is being built," says SPÖ local councillor Sebastian Lankes.