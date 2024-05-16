Significantly cheaper
New toilet for the Mönchsberg comes to the Salzach
The demand has been around for years and planning has been underway for a long time. And then the ÖVP and FPÖ in the city of Salzburg called off the construction of a toilet at the Müllner Schanze playground because the costs were too high. Now there is a solution for pressurized playground visitors and Müllner residents.
However, not at the playground on the Schanze but on Müllner Hauptstraße, under the staircase to the church and the playground. "This location is more suitable because it is closer to the Salzach and also covers the area there," says the new City Councillor for Construction Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus). "The new location is also significantly cheaper," explains Dankl.
Instead of 380,000, the toilet at the new location will only cost 200,000 euros. There is already a room with a sewer connection under the staircase, which only needs to be converted into a toilet. The construction of the new toilet is to be decided today in the building committee. A majority of KPÖ Plus, SPÖ and Bürgerliste is considered certain. "We think it's very welcome that a toilet is being built," says SPÖ local councillor Sebastian Lankes.
