Who will tame Hoeneß? Tuchel’s stay becomes concrete

Munich are certainly willing to comply with this request. The alternatives of Roberto De Zerbi and Erik ten Hag would only come up again if Tuchel were to cancel his contract. In recent weeks, the club has noticed the good performances in the Champions League and that the coach is popular with the fans. In addition, a number of leading players - such as Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala - have recently spoken out in favor of him staying. This now appears to be a realistic prospect. Although negotiations could still fail.