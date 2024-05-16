No temporary solution
Who will tame Hoeneß? Tuchel’s stay becomes concrete
What initially seemed like a bad joke to many has long since materialized: Thomas Tuchel is to remain coach of FC Bayern Munich after all. Both sides are said to be interested and talks have already taken place. The sticking points at the moment are probably the length of the contract and club patron Uli Hoeneß.
As reported by "Bild", concrete talks are said to have already taken place on Wednesday between those responsible at Bayern and the Tuchel side. Both the coach and the club signaled their willingness to continue working together. The team's performance in the Champions League and the encouragement of some of the leading players were probably the decisive factors.
But there are a few hurdles to overcome. Internally, club patron Hoeneß in particular is causing unrest. He had recently criticized Tuchel heavily in public. Nevertheless, Tuchel is said to have several supporters at management level. For example, sports director Max Eberl or sports director Christoph Freund. It would also be a signal to Hoeneß.
Fans, players and the Champions League
Meanwhile, Tuchel does not want to be a temporary solution until another coach is on the market in 2025. According to Sky, the 50-year-old is therefore insisting on a long-term contract. His original contract would have run until June 30, 2025. Now his management is demanding a term until at least 2026.
Munich are certainly willing to comply with this request. The alternatives of Roberto De Zerbi and Erik ten Hag would only come up again if Tuchel were to cancel his contract. In recent weeks, the club has noticed the good performances in the Champions League and that the coach is popular with the fans. In addition, a number of leading players - such as Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala - have recently spoken out in favor of him staying. This now appears to be a realistic prospect. Although negotiations could still fail.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.