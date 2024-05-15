"Blood from head, chest"
Fico assassination: eyewitnesses describe anxious minutes
After a cabinet meeting, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico wanted to briefly greet his supporters who had gathered at the meeting venue in Handlova and exchange a few words. As he was about to shake hands with a man, several shots were fired and the 59-year-old politician collapsed, seriously injured. Eyewitnesses described the dramatic moments.
According to media reports, the assassin is said to be a 71-year-old man. According to eyewitnesses, he fired at least four shots. According to media reports, one shot hit the victim in the stomach area. The Prime Minister then fell to the ground. A video published by several online media showed how companions hurriedly put the injured man into a car to take him to safety for the time being (see tweet below).
Fico was about to shake hands
Eyewitnesses described the dramatic moments at the scene to the media. An elderly supporter of the left-wing populist head of government was just about to shake his hand when the assassin pulled the trigger, as the newspaper "Denník N" reported. A woman who was also standing nearby explained:"When the shots rang out, I almost went deaf." Fico was bleeding from his chest and head.
The shooter was taken down and arrested on the spot by bodyguards and security forces. So far, there is no information about the motive or the exact state of health of the man who was shot. His Facebook page read: "The next few hours will be decisive." Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová expressed her "shock" at the "brutal attack" and wished Fico a speedy recovery.
Fico deplored "climate of hostility" against his government
Just a few days ago, Fico had accused the liberal opposition of creating a "climate of hostility" against the government. It could not be ruled out that such a climate could lead to violence at some point.
