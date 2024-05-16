New police chief
Terrorism expert moves home to the Waldviertel
Having already been deputy head of the State Office for State Security and Counter-Extremism, Nicole Trappl from the Waldviertel region has now applied for the position of district police commander in her home town of Zwettl, which will give the married mother more time for her family.
Nicole Trappl is returning to her home town of Zwettl as the new and only fifth female district police commander in Lower Austria. The 41-year-old has thus relinquished her position as deputy head of the State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism in St. Pölten. She had previously worked as a senior officer in several departments of the Provincial Police Directorate.
Second district commander in the Waldviertel region
"It was an opportunity and great good fortune to be able to move to my home district," she says, delighted to now be able to spend more time with her ten-year-old daughter Mia and her husband. Incidentally, with Birgit Geitzenauer from Horn, half of the district police chiefs in the northern Waldviertel are women.
The systems work well together in the district - I like that. If something works, you don't need to intervene too much. But I will tighten a few small cogs.
Neo-Bezirkspolizeikommandantin Nicole Trappl
Good and experienced team with 84 civil servants
Trappl takes over in Zwettl from her long-time predecessor Rudolf Mader. "I was able to take over a well-functioning district from him," she emphasizes, naturally having to familiarize herself first. In addition to the district command, there are seven police stations in the district with 84 officers on duty.
The post commanders are very experienced and take their leadership responsibilities seriously, says Trappl, describing her initial positive impressions. What she would like to emphasize: "There really is equality between men and women in the police force. In terms of salary and career path."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
