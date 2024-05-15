Vorteilswelt
With populist Wilders

Right-wing coalition agreed in the Netherlands

15.05.2024 16:45

In the Netherlands, populist Geert Wilders and three other right-wing parties have agreed on a new coalition. This was announced by the politician in The Hague on Wednesday. However, he will relinquish the office of head of government (see video above).

The parliamentary group leaders of the other parties will also remain in parliament. Wilders will govern with the right-wing liberal VVD of former Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the new right-wing conservative NSC and the right-wing populist farmers' party BBB. The partners had previously announced that they were aiming for a loose alliance and wanted to have non-party experts as ministers. Time was of the essence, as there is time for talks until midnight on Wednesday.

Geert Wilders after his party's election victory (Bild: AFP)
Geert Wilders after his party's election victory
(Bild: AFP)

Six months have now passed since the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands. Wilders' Party for Freedom (PVV) won 37 out of 150 seats, doubling its result from the 2021 election. The alliance of Social Democrats and Greens won 25 seats. The right-wing liberal governing party VVD led by former Prime Minister Mark Rutte won 24 seats, while the new center party NSC won 20 at the first attempt.

Migration policy led to the dissolution of the government
It was the PVV party's turn to form a government. It needed at least two parties for a majority. Long and difficult coalition negotiations were expected in advance.

The parliamentary election had already been brought forward as Rutte's center-right coalition had collapsed after 18 months in the summer. The reason for this was a dispute over migration policy. The previous prime minister, who has been head of government for more than 13 years, wanted to remain in office until a new government was formed. He is now the most promising candidate for the office of NATO Secretary General.

