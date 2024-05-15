Right-wing coalition agreed in the Netherlands

The parliamentary group leaders of the other parties will also remain in parliament. Wilders will govern with the right-wing liberal VVD of former Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the new right-wing conservative NSC and the right-wing populist farmers' party BBB. The partners had previously announced that they were aiming for a loose alliance and wanted to have non-party experts as ministers. Time was of the essence, as there is time for talks until midnight on Wednesday.