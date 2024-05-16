St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz
Over 395 steps up to the heavenly heights
A gigantic church space is looking for new music! Young musicians are allowed to stay in the Türmerstube for a few days to gain inspiration. Tina Geroldinger tells the "Krone" about a stay that was magical - and sporty!
It works your legs! Tina Geroldinger climbs a total of 395 steps until she reaches the Türmerstube of the Mariendom at a height of 68 meters.
When she moved into the small apartment up there for a few days, she did the "workout" a few times a day: "I had to get my food from downstairs," she says.
Late in the evening, she went downstairs and stood alone in the quiet church. "Just me in this big room - it was magical! I felt very protected at the same time," she enthuses. Her first ideas for a composition came to her and she went back up to her room to write everything down straight away.
Applying for this opportunity
The 24-year-old from Kirchberg-Thening is one of seven young musicians taking part in the Bishop Rudigier Foundation's "Composing at Heavenly Heights" project. "I applied for it," says the student at Bruckner University, who composed her first piece at the age of 15. She has been winning prizes ever since and is already making a name for herself internationally.
During her stay in the Türmerstube, however, she merely developed a concept for a composition, and now it's "back-breaking work" until the piece of music is finished. You have to stay at it longer every day!
Concert in the fall
She still has some time, because the presentation concert, at which all the compositions of the project will be premiered, will not take place until October 17 in the Mariendom. The vocal ensemble Cantando Admont under the direction of Cordula Bürgi has been engaged as performers; the pieces of music have to be composed to fit the ensemble and the church space perfectly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
