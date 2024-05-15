Large police contingent
Police raid with 40 officers at Reumannplatz
On Wednesday evening there was a large-scale police operation at Reumannplatz. The "Krone" was at the center of the action. In addition, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP), alongside Chancellor Karl Nehammer, presented an initial assessment of the priority action: around 190 reports have been issued so far. The weapons ban zone is having an initial effect.
Two months ago, the newly founded Youth Crime Task Force (EJK) launched its first focus operation in Favoriten - the reason for this was knife attacks and other violent incidents among young people. Since then, patrols and checks by the task force have been carried out almost daily in the district. A total of 74 such operations have been carried out. Almost 1000 people were checked and 190 charges were filed.
Large contingent at Reumannplatz
40 police officers were deployed for the main operation on Wednesday evening. The "Aktion scharf" focused on checks on foreigners, criminals and traffic police as well as the punishment of violations.
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) also took part in the "Aktion scharf".
We will do everything we can to make people feel safe again. Radicalization has no place.
Bundeskanzler Karl Nehammer
"With our visit today, we are showing that we take people's concerns seriously. We will do everything we can to make people feel safe again. Radicalization has no place. Those who act radically must expect excellent police work," the Federal Chancellor announced on Wednesday evening during the focus campaign at Reumannplatz.
"But there is still a lot to do"
Interior Minister Karner also praised the success of this campaign so far and emphasized: "But there is still a lot to do and we will continue to clean up Favoriten." Three days earlier, the "Krone" had already been on site to get a first-hand impression of the situation. They spoke to local residents, business owners and drug dealers, among others.
How the weapons ban zone in Innerfavoritenis working
At the end of March, the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate issued a weapons ban zone for Innerfavoriten. The ban and the intensive controls are having an effect: crime has fallen by almost 62% compared to the previous year. Reductions were recorded in particular in burglaries, assaults, thefts, reports of narcotics and damage to property. In addition, weapons, mainly knives, were seized from eleven people.
In addition, the EJK has so far recorded around 14,000 identities and more than 2,000 reports at federal level.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.