Erdogan continues to ignite: “Don’t believe that …”

Increasing domestic pressure

Political observers see the real reason for Erdogan's outbursts of anger in the fact that the autocrat is losing support at home. Domestically, Erdogan's conservative Islamic AK Party is under pressure. In the local elections at the end of March, it was no longer the strongest party in the country for the first time since it was founded two decades ago. The social democratic CHP was not only able to defend the mayoral posts in Ankara and Istanbul, but also made significant gains in other large cities and rural areas.