SK Rapid signs French central defender

"A complete player"

"He's physically strong, quick and very calm on the ball. His size alone makes him a force in the air, and he also has strengths in opening up players. He is also a technically good player and has remarkable speed, in other words, he is a very complete player," said Rapids' sporting director Markus Katzer about the 1.97 m tall first summer signing. He can move on a free transfer when his contract expires.