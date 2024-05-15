Young explanatory videos
FÄKT: Project makes science “stable” for kids
Science explained in a simple, fun and contemporary way, not (only) at school, but above all on social media channels that are popular with children: That's what "FÄKT", a project of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), does. But the explanatory videos are not just exciting for kids - you can browse through them too! We have all the information!
What don't our kids like? Right, dusty, rigid knowledge transfer. And "FÄKT" is certainly not that. In short videos styled for young people with the two young hosts Miso and Julia, scientific topics are addressed - topics that kids encounter in their everyday lives. At the same time, local researchers are brought in front of the curtain.
"I think it's important to give the next generation an understanding of the world of research," says scientist Andreas Bergthaler, on whose idea "FÄKT" is based: "What can research do and what can't it do? What great discoveries are top Austrian researchers making? And how does science influence our everyday lives and the future?"
The children are introduced to the latter in the first science video: Ivona Brandic, computer scientist at TU Wien, presents her research into "power-hungry artificial intelligence" such as ChatGPT and other software.
Young people spend a lot of time on social media. If we want to reach them with quality-assured content and get them interested in research topics, we should not ignore these realities of life.
Wissenschafter Dr. Andreas Bergthaler, MedUni Wien & CeMM von der ÖAW
Bild: Franzi Kreis
Hidden science in everyday life
"Many exciting research topics only become known to the general public through daily events, such as during the coronavirus pandemic," says Brandic. However: "This means that a lot remains hidden from the general public because it is difficult to communicate."
Her field, sustainable IT, doesn't sound particularly exciting at first glance either: "But it's often about topics that young people in particular have to deal with every day" - such as the use of artificial intelligence like ChatGPT.
Videos for school and social media
Specifically, "FÄKT" consists of two tracks: On the one hand, six to seven-minute science videos are being filmed, which are now available on the educational channel "Edutube" for secondary school lessons.
The topics covered here not only come from the world in which our children live, but are also closely linked to the curriculum. Suitable accompanying material for lessons is also available on "Edutube".
On the other hand, specially produced short clips with the topics of the videos are played on social media platforms - whether Tik Tok, YouTube or Instagram. The two hosts, Miso and Julia, cheekily guide viewers through the videos.
Lively, youth-oriented interaction
There are also special formats such as "Kids ask scientists", for example "Is AI more intelligent than you?" Here is. Interaction with users is also possible via the comment function; questions asked there are also taken up and answered in "Reaction" videos.
You can find all the videos here
- Homepage: www.faekt.science
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@faekt.science
- Instagram: https: //www.instagram.com/faekt.science/
- Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@faekt.science
- Edutube: http://www.edutube.at/#FÄKT
Featured researchers
The scientists presented in the videos had to apply with their projects and were selected by a jury of representatives from a wide range of fields.
The top ten researchers come from all over Austria and from various institutions such as the University of Vienna, University of Graz, University of Salzburg, Vienna University of Economics and Business, Vienna University of Technology and the ÖAW Institute for Interdisciplinary Mountain Research in Innsbruck.
Who "FÄKT" actually is
The Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), which finances the program with funds from the Austrian Future Fund (FZÖ), is behind "FÄKT".
"FÄKT is opening a new chapter in science communication. There has never been a format like this in Austria before," says ÖAW President Heinz Faßmann. "We made a conscious decision to use social media: We have to counteract the many anti-science contents there and want to reach young people where they are communicating."
Information for researchers
- Scientists can now apply for a further round of the call for applications. You can find all the information here.
And Science Minister Martin Polaschek says: "We are living in a time in which disinformation and fake news are spreading rapidly and even threatening the democratic foundations of our society." He is therefore all the more pleased "that we will be able to reach even more young people together in future and get them excited about science and research".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.