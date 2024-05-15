Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Young explanatory videos

FÄKT: Project makes science “stable” for kids

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 10:30

Science explained in a simple, fun and contemporary way, not (only) at school, but above all on social media channels that are popular with children: That's what "FÄKT", a project of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), does. But the explanatory videos are not just exciting for kids - you can browse through them too! We have all the information!

comment0 Kommentare

What don't our kids like? Right, dusty, rigid knowledge transfer. And "FÄKT" is certainly not that. In short videos styled for young people with the two young hosts Miso and Julia, scientific topics are addressed - topics that kids encounter in their everyday lives. At the same time, local researchers are brought in front of the curtain.

"I think it's important to give the next generation an understanding of the world of research," says scientist Andreas Bergthaler, on whose idea "FÄKT" is based: "What can research do and what can't it do? What great discoveries are top Austrian researchers making? And how does science influence our everyday lives and the future?"

The children are introduced to the latter in the first science video: Ivona Brandic, computer scientist at TU Wien, presents her research into "power-hungry artificial intelligence" such as ChatGPT and other software.

Zitat Icon

Young people spend a lot of time on social media. If we want to reach them with quality-assured content and get them interested in research topics, we should not ignore these realities of life.

„Das Sequenzieren des Virusgenoms erlaubt uns einen wichtigen Blick in die Zukunft“, sagt Virologe Andreas Bergthaler. (Bild: Franzi Kreis)

Wissenschafter Dr. Andreas Bergthaler, MedUni Wien & CeMM von der ÖAW

Bild: Franzi Kreis

Hidden science in everyday life
"Many exciting research topics only become known to the general public through daily events, such as during the coronavirus pandemic," says Brandic. However: "This means that a lot remains hidden from the general public because it is difficult to communicate."

Her field, sustainable IT, doesn't sound particularly exciting at first glance either: "But it's often about topics that young people in particular have to deal with every day" - such as the use of artificial intelligence like ChatGPT.

Young, cheeky, funny: hosts Julia (left) and Miso (right) are an ideal cast for the school and social media videos. (Bild: Mag. Sabine Pata)
Young, cheeky, funny: hosts Julia (left) and Miso (right) are an ideal cast for the school and social media videos.
(Bild: Mag. Sabine Pata)

Videos for school and social media
Specifically, "FÄKT" consists of two tracks: On the one hand, six to seven-minute science videos are being filmed, which are now available on the educational channel "Edutube" for secondary school lessons.

The topics covered here not only come from the world in which our children live, but are also closely linked to the curriculum. Suitable accompanying material for lessons is also available on "Edutube".

On the other hand, specially produced short clips with the topics of the videos are played on social media platforms - whether Tik Tok, YouTube or Instagram. The two hosts, Miso and Julia, cheekily guide viewers through the videos.

Lively, youth-oriented interaction
There are also special formats such as "Kids ask scientists", for example "Is AI more intelligent than you?" Here is. Interaction with users is also possible via the comment function; questions asked there are also taken up and answered in "Reaction" videos.

You can find all the videos here

Featured researchers
The scientists presented in the videos had to apply with their projects and were selected by a jury of representatives from a wide range of fields.

The top ten researchers come from all over Austria and from various institutions such as the University of Vienna, University of Graz, University of Salzburg, Vienna University of Economics and Business, Vienna University of Technology and the ÖAW Institute for Interdisciplinary Mountain Research in Innsbruck.

Who "FÄKT" actually is
The Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), which finances the program with funds from the Austrian Future Fund (FZÖ), is behind "FÄKT".

"FÄKT is opening a new chapter in science communication. There has never been a format like this in Austria before," says ÖAW President Heinz Faßmann. "We made a conscious decision to use social media: We have to counteract the many anti-science contents there and want to reach young people where they are communicating."

Information for researchers

  • Scientists can now apply for a further round of the call for applications. You can find all the information here.

And Science Minister Martin Polaschek says: "We are living in a time in which disinformation and fake news are spreading rapidly and even threatening the democratic foundations of our society." He is therefore all the more pleased "that we will be able to reach even more young people together in future and get them excited about science and research".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Silvia Schober
Silvia Schober
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf