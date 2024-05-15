Meryl Streep receives the Palme d’Or

Artificial intelligence as a theme

The film is a kind of meta-narrative about the state of art and cinema in current times. At first, it seems to be about a love story. Florence (Seydoux) wants to introduce David (Garrell), the man she is in love with, to her father Guillaume (Lindon). But David is not attracted to Florence. He tries to persuade a friend to get involved with her. But the characters quickly step out of their roles and discuss the film project.