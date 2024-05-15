Cannes opening
Meryl Streep receives the Palme d’Or
The 77th Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday evening with the awarding of the Palme d'Or to US actress Meryl Streep.
"35 years ago, when I was here for the first time, I was already the mother of three children," said Streep on stage. "I was about to turn 40 and thought my career was over. That was not an unrealistic expectation for actresses at that time."
The 74-year-old continued: "The only reason I'm here today and that it's gone on is because of the very talented artists I've worked with (...). And to you, every single one of you in the audience, because I'm so grateful that you're not sick of my face yet."
Emotional speech by Binoche
Actress Juliette Binoche gave an emotional speech about Streep on stage. In tears and with faltering words, she said: "You change the way we look at women in the world of cinema and also help us to look at ourselves differently."
The opening ceremony was hosted by actress Camille Cottin. Alongside Streep, she also welcomed this year's jury to the stage - headed by director Greta Gerwig. One topic before the start of the festival was a second MeToo wave that is currently preoccupying the French film industry. Gerwig showed solidarity. "I think it's only good when people in the film community tell their stories and try to change things for the better," said the 40-year-old in Cannes.
Klum in red on the red carpet
French musician Zaho de Sagazan sang a cover of the David Bowie song "Modern Love" on stage for the visibly moved "Barbie" director - a tribute to the film "Frances Ha", in which Gerwig plays and for which she also co-wrote the screenplay. The song features prominently in the movie.
Film stars such as Jane Fonda, Juliette Binoche and Matthias Schweighöfer were joined on the red carpet by model Heidi Klum - and a special animal guest: Messi, the dog from "Anatomy of a Case". The drama by Justine Triet won the Palme d'Or last year. The border collie plays an important role in it.
Following the gala, the opening film "Le deuxième acte" by Quentin Dupieux was shown. The 50-year-old is also known as a musician under the pseudonym Mr. Oizo. His bizarre films are often characterized by absurd humour. "Le deuxième acte" features the French acting stars Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon and Louis Garrel.
Artificial intelligence as a theme
The film is a kind of meta-narrative about the state of art and cinema in current times. At first, it seems to be about a love story. Florence (Seydoux) wants to introduce David (Garrell), the man she is in love with, to her father Guillaume (Lindon). But David is not attracted to Florence. He tries to persuade a friend to get involved with her. But the characters quickly step out of their roles and discuss the film project.
The director of the film is not a human, but an artificial intelligence that gives its commands in a choppy manner via a laptop. "Le deuxième acte" plays with current debates in the art world in a humorous, if not exactly subtle way. A fitting start to the Cannes Film Festival, where these debates are likely to play a role at one point or another.
The opening of the film festival was overshadowed by a call for a strike. Last week, a collective appealed to "all employees of the Cannes Film Festival and parallel sections" to disrupt the screenings. Those involved in the initiative, including projectionists and ticket sellers, want to draw attention to what they see as precarious working conditions.
Cinema as a means of change
The nine members of the competition jury were also asked about the Gaza war on Tuesday. Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino recalled the power of cinema to counter the horror with something positive. "I still think that one of the most peaceful things we can do is to look for beauty," he said.
Lebanese actress and director Nadine Labaki said: "I really believe that one of the ways to change the situation we are all living in now - which I think is not so great - is through art and cinema. To make films that talk about what's happening in the right way and from the right perspective and maybe suggest a more tolerant way of perceiving things and seeing each other as human beings.
22 films in competition
The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14 to 25. This year, 22 films are competing for the Palme d'Or. The festival itself is keen to focus entirely on the works presented. When asked about feared political actions, festival director Thierry Frémaux waved them off in a press conference. "We have decided to hold a festival without controversy," he said. Frémaux added that films are the medium through which political content should be transported. "Politics can be seen on the big screen in Cannes," he said.
