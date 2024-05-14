Parties gear up
Quiet EU election campaign now enters its finale
So far, the election campaign for the European elections on June 9 in Burgenland has been fairly unspectacular. The parties are planning a few more events in the final phase to mobilize their voters. It is also now possible to apply for polling cards.
The only brief excitement in the election campaign was caused by the disappearance of Freedom Party posters in Lockenhaus. Otherwise, there were no incidents worth mentioning. Instead, the parties are now gearing up for the final.
"Contributing to a good result "
The SPÖ points out that top candidate Andreas Schieder and third-placed Günther Sidl have already visited Burgenland. On Wednesday, Elisabeth Grossmann, who is in fourth place on the list, will be visiting the districts of Oberwart and Oberpullendorf. The SPÖ Burgenland definitely wants to make its contribution to a good result in the election. "Because right now we need a strong, united EU that is characterized by reason and cohesion," say the regional directors Jasmin Puchwein and Kevin Friedl.
Chancellor heralds election campaign finale
The ÖVP has announced campaign days in the districts as well as a door-to-door and telephone campaign for the election campaign finale. "Our aim is to achieve a good result and as many preferential votes as possible for our candidate Vanessa Tuder," says Patrik Fazekas, the party's regional manager. On May 24, the People's Party invites you to the nationwide kick-off for the election campaign finale with Chancellor Karl Nehammer and top candidate Reinhold Lopatka in the Oberwart exhibition hall.
FPÖ, Greens and Neos optimistic
The FPÖ is satisfied with how the election campaign has gone so far. "The mood is good and we have received a lot of encouragement at our events," says regional managing director Rudolf Smolej. The Burgenland candidates Michael Gmeindl and Mario Jaksch still have numerous appointments in the municipalities.
The Greens will be hosting MEP Thomas Waitz on Wednesday. In addition to an excursion in St. Georgen, there will also be a discussion in Stegersbach in the evening. According to regional managing director Marita Demattio, the election campaign is going well so far. The discussions surrounding Lena Schilling are not a major issue at the moment: "We are united behind her," explains Demattio.
The Neos are also optimistic: "Our election campaign is going very well and we have already reached a large number of Burgenlanders," emphasizes Sylvia Neuherz, regional managing director. The highlight of the election campaign will be an "EU Village" on May 24 in Mattersburg and a book presentation on June 5 with Federal President Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Eisenstadt.
Applications for polling cards possible
Anyone who is unable to cast their vote at their local polling station on June 9 can now apply for a polling card. This can be done in writing or via the digital office until June 5, or even verbally at the respective municipal offices until June 7.
