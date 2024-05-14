Quiet EU election campaign now enters its finale

Chancellor heralds election campaign finale

The ÖVP has announced campaign days in the districts as well as a door-to-door and telephone campaign for the election campaign finale. "Our aim is to achieve a good result and as many preferential votes as possible for our candidate Vanessa Tuder," says Patrik Fazekas, the party's regional manager. On May 24, the People's Party invites you to the nationwide kick-off for the election campaign finale with Chancellor Karl Nehammer and top candidate Reinhold Lopatka in the Oberwart exhibition hall.