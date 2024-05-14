Program presented
200 million for a future-proof local railway
An investment package is to modernize train services. The Greens criticize "passenger displacement" due to rail replacement services in the Bürmoos area.
The operators of the Salzburger Lokalbahn presented major plans on Tuesday. Many things on the important train route between northern Flachgau and Salzburg are at the end of their service life. Among other things, the track, signal boxes and stops need to be renewed. The investment package is worth around 200 million euros.
From 2028, there will be a quarter-hourly service from Bürmoos station. Bergheim station will be rebuilt in 2025. This year will see the renewal of the line between the Schlachthof stop and the start of Anthering station. From June 22 to September 9, passengers will have to change to buses.
The "Salzburg Linien" still operates such a bus service in the Bürmoos area. Much to the annoyance of citizens, criticize the Greens. Simon Heilig-Hofbauer, member of the provincial parliament, says: "Passenger displacement" amounting to twelve percent around the "bankruptcy, bad luck and breakdown station Bürmoos" prevails due to the long duration.
SPÖ mayor Cornelia Ecker does not want to be talked down about the new barrier-free train station. It plays all the parts. However, the repeated criticism from the Greens has led to Salzburg Linien now communicating more with the municipality.
The rail replacement service had to be accepted for technical reasons. "It also only affects the afternoon," says Ecker.
More parking spaces are urgently needed
If all trains are running again, the mayors of the northern Flachgau region and Salzburg Linien will have to create more parking spaces along the route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
