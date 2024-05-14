Drugstore chain dm focuses on insect protein bars

The protein comes from the buffalo worm.

Specifically, the protein in the bars comes from the buffalo worm, which is considered an important source of protein and vitamins. They contain a high protein content and all eight essential amino acids. According to dm, there are also clear benefits for the environment. A comparison: "Around 2200 liters of water are needed to produce 100 grams of beef, insects need 2000 times less. The same amount of beef produces around 750 grams of greenhouse gases, while insect production has 100 times less impact on the climate."