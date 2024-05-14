Vorteilswelt
Due to high demand

Drugstore chain dm focuses on insect protein bars

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 16:51

The Viennese insect food start-up ZIRP is now represented online in the dm range with three protein bars. In an initial test in February, the bars were sold out immediately. According to dm, the consumption of insects is forecast to increase in Europe, as insect protein is considered healthy and sustainable.

comment0 Kommentare

The price of a bar in the dm online store is 2.49 euros. Of course, dm boss Harald Bauer also knows that the thought of eating insects makes many people squirm. The drugstore chain therefore begins its press release on the launch of the protein bar with an appeal: "Anyone who is initially completely reluctant should give the innovative product a chance, according to the recommendation of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which advocates a higher consumption of insects."

There are several reasons for choosing insect protein as an alternative to meat: "Insects are easier to farm. They have a more favorable climate footprint. And what's more, these protein sources could make a significant contribution to combating malnutrition in the world in the future."

The bars are available in the flavors "Apple Strudel", "Sour Cherry" and "Apricot". (Bild: dm/ZIRP)
The bars are available in the flavors "Apple Strudel", "Sour Cherry" and "Apricot".
(Bild: dm/ZIRP)

According to dm, protein bars made from insects are similar in consistency to conventional bars. The taste is slightly nutty and is determined by other ingredients such as fruit. The ingredients are 100 percent natural and are clearly recognizable on the bars.

The protein comes from the buffalo worm.
Specifically, the protein in the bars comes from the buffalo worm, which is considered an important source of protein and vitamins. They contain a high protein content and all eight essential amino acids. According to dm, there are also clear benefits for the environment. A comparison: "Around 2200 liters of water are needed to produce 100 grams of beef, insects need 2000 times less. The same amount of beef produces around 750 grams of greenhouse gases, while insect production has 100 times less impact on the climate."

"By listing climate-friendly protein alternatives, we want to give our customers the opportunity to try out this range," says dm CEO Harald Bauer. (Bild: dm)
"By listing climate-friendly protein alternatives, we want to give our customers the opportunity to try out this range," says dm CEO Harald Bauer.
(Bild: dm)

The Zirp bars have been available to order in the online store in the flavors "Apple Strudel", "Apricot" and "Sour Cherry" since mid-February. "At dm, we focus on organic and a vegetarian-vegan approach in our nutritional range. By listing climate-friendly protein alternatives, we want to give our customers the opportunity to try out this range," says dm Managing Director Harald Bauer.

The first products sold out quickly in February.
Spokeswoman Carina Besl explains why dm is only now advertising the bar publicly: "The first products sold out so quickly that the decision was made to wait until product availability was restored before launching the product."

The Viennese company ZIRP has been working since 2011 to establish insects as part of a healthy diet. In addition to high-quality protein, the insects also contain fiber and valuable micronutrients. The protein suppliers come from domestic production systems. "We are delighted about the new retail partnership with dm," says founder Christoph Thomann.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vergil Siegl
Vergil Siegl
