Return to compulsory military service: Scholz puts the brakes on debate
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is putting the brakes on the discussion within the coalition of the two parties on the reintroduction of compulsory military service, which has been suspended since 2011. "This is a clearly defined task that must be accomplished within Germany," explained the SPD politician in Stockholm on Tuesday.
The decision to abolish the conscript army was made under a CSU defense minister and is no longer expedient today.
Back then, there were "many more soldiers, many more barracks and much more infrastructure" than is needed today, said Scholz. That is why nobody is considering returning.
Wait "until there is a balanced idea"
"Ultimately, it's about how we can convince enough women and men to work in the Bundeswehr and find a job for themselves there," he emphasized with regard to the personnel shortage in the Bundeswehr. The proposals are "not at all comparable" to what existed in Germany in the past. We should therefore wait "until there is a balanced idea".
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) had described the Swedish model of a combination of conscription and a professional army as a role model. An entire cohort is conscripted, but only as many volunteers are recruited as the army needs.
