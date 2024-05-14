Meeting in Beijing
Putin visits ally China on Thursday
Following the start of his fifth term in office, Russian President Vladimir Putin is traveling to China for his first foreign visit since his re-election. The Kremlin leader is expected to arrive in Beijing on Thursday, May 16, at the invitation of head of state Xi Jinping, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. The visit will last until Friday. The fact that China is Putin's first destination underlines the close relationship between the two nuclear powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council.
The two presidents would "discuss in detail the entire range of issues of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, identify key areas for the further development of Russian-Chinese practical cooperation and exchange views in detail on the most pressing international and regional issues", the Russian presidential office explained. The signing of a joint declaration is planned afterwards.
Meeting with ministers
The Russian president will also consult with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and discuss economic issues, among other things, it added. Putin will visit Beijing and Harbin, the capital of the northern province of Heilongjiang.
Since Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the West, Russia has been internationally isolated. China has not yet condemned the attack and has adopted a neutral stance towards the outside world, with Beijing backing its long-standing partner. Putin's last official state visit to China was almost six years ago.
