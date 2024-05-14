Putin visits ally China on Thursday

Following the start of his fifth term in office, Russian President Vladimir Putin is traveling to China for his first foreign visit since his re-election. The Kremlin leader is expected to arrive in Beijing on Thursday, May 16, at the invitation of head of state Xi Jinping, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. The visit will last until Friday. The fact that China is Putin's first destination underlines the close relationship between the two nuclear powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council.