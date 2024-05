Brawl with knife, broomstick and armchair foot

Three Tunisian nationals, 28, 22 and 21 years old, threatened and injured two Turkish nationals, 26 and 25 years old respectively, in an attack with a knife, a broom handle and a broken armchair foot at around 9.35 p.m. on Monday in federal care accommodation in the district of Vöcklabruck.



Glass door smashed

The 28-year-old and the 21-year-old smashed a glass door and damaged several items of furniture in order to get into the Turks' room. As the Tunisians did not stop when the police arrived and did not react in the slightest to the police approach, pepper spray had to be used for a short time. The three Tunisians were provisionally arrested.