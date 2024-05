OpenAI presents new AI language model GPT4o

OpenAI Head of Technology Mira Murati focused on "GPT-4o" during her presentation on Monday. This improved so-called language model, the basis for the chatbot ChatGPT, works twice as fast as GPT-4. At the same time, the cost of calculating an answer is half as much. The updated technology will therefore be made available to all users in future. However, paying customers will be able to process larger volumes of data with the AI.